Wahed, the world’s leading Islamic robo-advisor, launches in the UAE becoming the country’s first dedicated Islamic digital investment platform

Abu Dhabi: Wahed, a globally recognized Shariah-compliant fintech firm, has recently launched in the UAE after securing Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The company’s mission revolves around democratizing financial services, offering UAE clients a smarter and more accessible approach to investment through its mobile app. With low minimum investments of USD 500, minimal fees, and no lock-in period, Wahed aims to break the traditional barriers reserved for high-net-worth investors in accessing sophisticated investment management services.

Having garnered over 300,000 customers worldwide since its establishment in 2015, Wahed has raised over USD 75 million in funding. Notable backers include Dubai Cultiv8, footballer Paul Pogba, and UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, all of whom are brand ambassadors for the company.

Junaid Wahedna, CEO of Wahed, expressed enthusiasm about bringing their technology and investment expertise to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, aiming to contribute to fostering a savings culture in a Shariah-compliant and secure manner, aligning with the cultural values of the region.

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Markets at ADGM, welcomed Wahed into the ADGM community, highlighting the significance of Wahed’s arrival in elevating financial services in the UAE through innovative fintech solutions, in line with ADGM’s efforts to promote a robust digital economy.

Wahed, established in 2015, stands as a financial technology company dedicated to advancing financial inclusion by providing accessible and values-based investing solutions. With a user-friendly digital platform offering diversified portfolio options aligned with clients’ risk appetites, Wahed has already amassed a significant customer base spanning the US, UK, UAE, Malaysia, and beyond.

For more information, visit: www.wahed.com