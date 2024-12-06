Weaponization of Hindu Festivals critically examines how Hindu festivals, traditionally celebrated as symbols of unity, cultural heritage, and spirituality, are increasingly being politicized and used as tools to propagate divisive ideologies. The authors, Irfan Engineer and Neha Dhabade, meticulously unpack the socio-political dynamics behind this trend, offering a thought-provoking exploration of its impact on Indian society.

Through detailed case studies and historical analysis, the book highlights how festivals like Holi, Diwali, and others have been co-opted to fuel communal tensions, perpetuate stereotypes, and reinforce majoritarian narratives. The authors also address the consequences of such weaponization, including its effects on interfaith harmony and India’s secular fabric.

This work is both insightful and timely, encouraging readers to critically engage with the evolving meanings of cultural practices in a polarized world. It’s a must-read for anyone interested in understanding the intersection of religion, culture, and politics in contemporary India.

For copies, contact Mithila at 9833650236, or purchase on Amazon. Watch the book’s trailer on YouTube.