Weight of Water: Pakistani Billionaire Shahzada Dawood and Son Suleman Among 5 on Board Missing Submersible

A British Pakistani billionaire and his teenage son are among the five people on board the missing submersible, Titan, that disappeared on June 18. The passengers were headed to view the wreckage of the Titanic, 12,500ft beneath the surface of the Atlantic Ocean, 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman Dawood, 19, were “on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean,” the family said in a statement sent to media outlets including the BBC, Daily Mail, CNN, among others.

Other members on board the craft, NBC News reported, include French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, who has decades of experience exploring the Titanic. A fifth person has only been identified as the vessel’s pilot.

According to Ocean Gate Expeditions, which runs the expedition, tickets for the 5-person submarine cost $250,000 a seat. It said on its website that “the expedition hoped to study the ship’s decay.”

