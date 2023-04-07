2-day North India NGO Conference held at Lucknow

Lucknow: Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP)’s 2-day North India NGO Conference witnessed the attendance of over 500 delegates from 150 North Indian districts. It was concluded in Lucknow on March 5. It was a historic moment not only for the participants but also for the entire Community, said the organizers.

The Conference was the first of its kind action-oriented meeting in North India where prominent community leaders, Government representatives, social leaders, thinkers, top development sector professionals, civil society activists &NGOs in huge numbers sat together and deliberated on Community Development and Nation Building agenda for the next 25 years as well for the immediate action plan.

Over 50 prominent speakers joined the conference from across the country and they were impressed to see the huge number of participants.

Presiding over the event on the 1st day of the Conference, Islamic Centre of India Chairman, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangimahali said that it was a great pleasure to welcome the representatives of the many non-government officials from North India working at the grassroots level. He expressed hope that all the participants would share their experiences and interact with each other to plan for the future, which will definitely help the community to overcome poverty and deprivation.

Maulana Safi Haider, Secretary Tanzeemul – Makatib Lucknow, said in his address that this effort by the Association of Muslim Professionals is very commendable and the society can be uplifted only by bringing non-governmental institutions (NGOs) on one platform.

Aamir Edresy, President – AMP, in his address said that through this conference, AMP has tried to focus on 200 minority-dominant districts of the country where a large section of the community is deprived and backward and thus needs to be brought at par with other communities.

AMP plans to harness the power of individual NGOs to Collaborate and collectively contribute to improving the educational and social conditions of the community to the next level. To further this mission, AMP will organize regional conferences in other parts of the Country, where social leaders and NGOs from respective regions will also be connected with.

Farooq Siddiqui, AMP NGO Connect Head, while highlighting the features and benefits of NGO Connect, said that through this conference, AMP will partner and collaborate with minority institutions from all over the country for the development of the community and the nation. Intended to bring social organizations (NGOs) on one platform, he further said the North India NGO Conference is the first step in this direction, which will lead to cooperation and partnership to bring about much-needed change for the community.

On the 1st day of the Conference, besides the inaugural programme, many important sessions were held like; a Special Presentation: Poverty Alleviation through Government Schemes; Importance of Education and its Role in shaping the Future of Community; Economic Development of Indian Muslims – Creating A Roadmap; Agenda for 2047 – From Underrated to Acclaimed, which were addressed by noted speakers such as by U Nisar Ahmed IPS (Retd) and Chairman – National Centre For Research & Development, Bangalore; Syed Saud Akhtar, Registrar – Jamia Hamdard, Delhi, Shakaib Azhar Chaudhary, Head – Digital & Operational transformation, IDP IELTS, South Asia, Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui, Motivational Speaker & IAS Coach and Fahad Rahmani CEO – Rahmani Program of Excellence, Rahmani30, among others.

On the 2nd day, various other important sessions were held including those for Women & Youth. The first session was on the theme of Partnership and Collaboration – The Only Way Forward, followed by Zakat and Awqaaf: Divine Tools for Empowerment, and NGO Capacity Building – Reinforcing the Foundation (Compliances, CSR, etc). These sessions were addressed by eminent speakers such as Aasif Mujtaba Founder & Director – Miles2Smile Foundation, Abdul Subhan Founder & MD – Falcon Group of Institutions, Dr. Syed Zafar Mehmood President – Zakat Foundation of India (ZFI), Dr. Salman Asad Member, Delhi State Waqf Tribunal, Dr. Jawed Alam Khan, Senior Economist, and Dr. Amir Ullah Khan, noted Economist & Professor – MCRHRDI

A special session for women entitled Women’s Engagement and their Important and Equal role in Community Development was addressed by Prof. Ghazala Jameel, JNU, New Delhi, and Dr. Arvinder A. Ansari, Prof., JMI, New Delhi among others.

A session for Youth titled Mining Young Talent & Polishing Them for Nation Building through Institutes of National Importance (INIs) was addressed by esteemed speakers such as Anees Kutty Founder & Director – Anees Defense Career Institute, Pune, Dr. Md. Athar Ansari, Associate Professor of Pediatrics – Nalanda Medical College Hospital, Patna and Prof S M Raza, Branch Head – Allen Career Institute, Delhi among others.

In the closing session, prominent physician Prof. Kausar Usman, Dr. Abdul Ahad Siddiqui, Founder Director of Pulse Hospital Lucknow and Chairman of White Hall Group of Institutions, and Aamir Edresy President – of the Association of Muslim Professionals, among others expressed their views.