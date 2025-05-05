29 Students Placed in Leading Institutions at AMU Malappuram’s Mega Placement Drive

ALIGARH: A total of 29 students from Aligarh Muslim University Malappuram Centre, Kerala were successfully placed during the Mega Placement Drive 2025, organized by the Centre’s Training and Placement Cell.

The event attracted 11 reputed schools and 6 companies, including New Indian Model School UAE, Zaitoon International, Roots Valley International, Ideal English School, Little India Public School, and Morickap Group of Companies, among others.

Notable selections include Mahwash Hasan, Mohammed Sinan KP, and Shaamil Mohammed Iqbal, who were selected by multiple institutions for their outstanding performance.

From the Department of Business Administration, students like Mohammed Rabeehulla PT, Nisamudheen P, and Talha Khan secured offers from well-known firms such as Morickap Group, Navani Meditex, and D Tribe School.

The placement drive commenced with an inaugural session led by Dr. Faisal KP, Director of the Centre. Dr. Jijo George, Teacher-in-Charge of the Training and Placement Cell, welcomed the participants, followed by a keynote address from Dr. Mohammed Basheer. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Galib Nashster.

This initiative reflects AMU Malappuram Centre’s growing industry partnerships and commitment to student career advancement.