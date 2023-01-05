48 AMU students get hired by IT Businesses

Aligarh: In a campus recruitment drive sponsored by the General Training and Placement Office and the Training and Placement Office of the Department of Computer Science, 48 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Masters in Computer Application and Engineering students were hired by top IT firms Cognizant, LTI Spark, and KiwiTech.

Prof. Aasim Zafar stated that “the hired students have been chosen to work in various capacities in major international firms after difficult online aptitude exams and technical interviews” (Chairman, Department of Computer Science).

Saad Hameed, the general training and placement officer, congratulated the hired students and urged them to work hard and serve as brand ambassadors for AMU.