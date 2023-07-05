A movie made to defame Darghah Ajmer Sharif should be Banned

New Delhi: Now the communal forces are using film medium in a big way to achieve their nefarious agenda. After ‘The Kerala Story’ the forthcoming movie “Ajmer 92” will be added to this genre of films. Community organizations and secular circulars have strongly objected to such films.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (M) urged the union government to ban this movie and discourage those who are trying to divide society into communal lines. It warned that the movie “Ajmer 92” will create a divide and rift in society.

Jamiat (M) president Maulana Mahmood Madani said Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri on whose the film is based is a revered figure for Muslims as well as for Hindus. He described Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri as a living example of Hindu-Muslim unity and a ‘true Sultan’ who ruled over the hearts of millions of people. For almost the last one thousand years, he is an iconic figure in this country. “He is popularly known as a messenger of peace and harmony in the country. Those who tried to insult or disparage his pious personality had disgraced themselves”, Maulana Madani added.

According to Maulana Madani, multiple tactics are currently being used to split society along religious lines. Social media and films are being utilized to associate criminal activity with a specific religion, which will undoubtedly hurt our common history.

He claimed that the manner in which criminal incidences in Ajmer City are reported is a horrifying act committed against the entire population. Regardless of religion or identity, a common fight against such acts is necessary. In our society, an effort is being made to lessen the severity of the crimes by giving them a socially unacceptable hue. I, therefore, ask the central government to outlaw this film and deter those who want to split society along racial or religious lines.

Under the cover of free speech, the Jamiat chief stated, beliefs and ideas that harm the country cannot be supported or accepted. The way that films, documentaries, and other media are used to attack adherents of various religions goes against the spirit of free expression and threatens the integrity and unity of our country.