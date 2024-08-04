A Transformative Visit to Jahangirabad Institute of Technology (JIT)

From June 26 to 28, 2024, I had the pleasure of visiting Jahangirabad Institute of Technology (JIT) in Barabanki, U.P., accompanied by my classmate Mr. Sheikh Maqsood Qadri and my friend Mr. Faisal Masood, both currently based in the USA. Our time at JIT was truly invigorating.

Mr. Sheikh Maqsood and Mr. Faisal, both renowned in the fields of technology and educational leadership, are passionate about helping students unlock their hidden potential and bring an educational revolution to the region. JIT offers a diverse range of technical and professional courses, including degree and diploma programs in Pharmacy, Engineering and Architecture, Computer Application, Sciences, Arts, and Media.

The JIT campus is expansive, providing a safe, green, and tranquil environment for its inhabitants. The institute values academic excellence and innovation, creating a peaceful learning atmosphere that builds confidence, encourages curiosity, enhances critical thinking, and offers promising employment prospects. The teachers, driven by a zeal for change, are deeply involved in making the learning process both easier and enjoyable for students.

JIT can be likened to a mini AMU, offering hope to promising students who, for various reasons, could not clear the entrance exams for AMU, Jamia, DU, or other government universities. JIT quenches their thirst for learning and equips them with the knowledge and skills necessary for career growth.

I wholeheartedly recommend JIT to aspiring students. It is a beacon of hope and opportunity, poised to equip students with the required knowledge and skills for jobs and career advancement.

Naushad Ansari, M.Sc., 1980 (Geology), Dehradun.