Abdul Hamid’s Bravery to Inspire Schoolchildren

NEW DELHI: The story of Abdul Hamid, an Indian Army hero from the 1965 Indo-Pak War, will now be taught to Class 6 students through a new NCERT social studies chapter titled “Veer Abdul Hamid.” The chapter, along with a poem about the National War Memorial in New Delhi, aims to instill patriotism and the value of sacrifice in young learners.

Hamid, serving with the 4th Grenadiers, was crucial in the Battle of Asal Uttar, where he destroyed seven Pakistani Patton tanks using a recoilless rifle. His unparalleled bravery earned him the Param Vir Chakra posthumously after he was killed while attempting to destroy an eighth tank.

This educational initiative, part of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, aligns with the National Education Policy 2020. It aims to foster a sense of duty and nation-building among students. Hamid’s legacy, which astonished even the United States, is also commemorated through a 2000 postage stamp. His story, now part of the curriculum, will ensure that future generations honor his contributions to India’s history.