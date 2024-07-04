Addressing the Challenges Faced by Pilgrims During Hajj

My parents embarked on their Hajj journey this year with hope and reverence, only to encounter profound difficulties and near-death experiences. As a result, my heart aches not only for them but for all pilgrims who placed their trust in the Hajj Committee of India, only to face disappointment.

While my parents maintained patience and sought Allah’s blessings, I feel a personal responsibility for their hardships, having enrolled them through the Hajj Committee. My expectations for adequate facilities were shattered.

This year’s Hajj, a pillar of Islam and a time for spiritual reflection and unity, was marred by significant logistical challenges, particularly in Makkah and near Mina. The overcrowded tents in Mina lacked ventilation and adequate air conditioning, exposing pilgrims to dangerous heat conditions reaching up to 49 degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the provision of basic necessities like food and water was insufficient, leading to dehydration and heatstroke among many pilgrims. Issues persisted during the journey to Mount Arafat and the symbolic stoning of the devil at Jamarat, where inadequate guidance left pilgrims disoriented and exposed to extreme heat.

Accommodations in Makkah were also substandard, with reports of unhygienic washrooms and inadequate water supplies, which compromised the sanctity and comfort of the pilgrimage.

My mother’s poignant words resonate: “The obligatory actions of Hajj were simple, but oppression by others made it difficult.” Inspired by her words, I speak out for all pilgrims who endured silently, trusting in Allah but needing justice.

I call upon the Hajj Committee to take responsibility and rectify these shortcomings. Allah is Just and Watchful, and those entrusted with pilgrims’ welfare will be held accountable.

Furthermore, the lack of proper segregation between men and women during the pilgrimage disregarded Islamic principles, causing distress among pilgrims. This oversight must be addressed to uphold the sanctity of Hajj for all.

Despite these challenges, the solidarity shown by Pakistani volunteers assisting Indian pilgrims underscores the importance of community support during Hajj. It also emphasizes the urgent need for a well-organized volunteer system to support pilgrims effectively.

Hajj is a sacred duty, and it is imperative that future pilgrimages prioritize safety, comfort, and spiritual fulfillment. By addressing this year’s issues and implementing proactive measures, the Hajj Committee and the government can ensure that future pilgrims do not endure such hardships.

I pray for forgiveness, guidance, and blessings for all pilgrims, and I urge authorities to heed these concerns for the betterment of Hajj experiences to come.

Dua: “Glory is to You, O Allah, and praise is to You. I bear witness that there is none worthy of worship but You. I seek Your forgiveness and repent to You.” (Abu Dawud: 4859)