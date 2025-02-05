Advocate Khalid Hasan Honored with Multiple Prestigious Awards

Advocate Khalid Hasan, Director of 1 World Law Academy, Hyderabad, received a Doctor of Philosophy in Constitutional Law from Maryland State University, USA, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 17, 2025. The following day, he was conferred the “Outstanding Mentor Award” by Help University, Malaysia, in recognition of his dedicated efforts in guiding over a thousand youth to pursue law as a career.

Earlier in January, on the 4th, Advocate Hasan was also awarded the “SYPA National Life Empowerment Award” in Chennai for his contributions to empowering individuals through legal education.

Since 2019, Advocate Hasan has been instrumental in mentoring students, with over a thousand currently enrolled in various law colleges and practicing in courts across Telangana.