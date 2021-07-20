Akhbar Ali: Serving the Needy

Bihar: According to a report in The New Indian Express, a vegetable hawker now turned humanity-server distributes facemasks and hand sanitizers for free among the poor people and labourers at Bagaha, in Bihar’s West Champaran district. The 41-year-old, Akhbar Ali, distributes them from the cart where he daily sells vegetables from early morning to 10 am. He was moved from within at the sight of a poor man picking up a used face mask dumped at a roadside. “I called that man and asked why he had been picking up the mask. He told me that he wanted to wear it to live in this world safely from Corona. And that moved me so much that I decided to distribute free masks and sanitizers from my cart among the poor people and labourers”, Ali said. The next day he went to the market, bought facemasks and hand sanitizers, and started moving with the items on his hand-pulled cart across the market.

“I used to go where the migrant labourers came to work, and the poor people lived in the town, daily after 11 am to evening. Wherever I see the poor people without facemasks, I offer them free of cost and advise them to wear it for safety”, he said. He sells masks and other Corona safety-related items to people who can afford to pay for them but gives them away for free to poor people and labourers. He said that 50% of the total income he earns from selling vegetables is utilized for purchasing masks and sanitizers for poor people. “Now, I sell vegetables till 10 am and after that go out with the cart carrying masks and sanitizers to the poor people in the town”, Ali said. “Wherever I saw a poor man even on a bus without a mask, I run towards him with a mask. I will keep serving the poor people till the Corona continues”, he said.