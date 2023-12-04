AMP Organizes the Country’s Biggest Talent Search Exam Across 300+ Districts

The association of Muslims Professionals (AMP) conducted its 4th Annual National Talent Search (NTS) Exam 2023, for School and college students on the 25th of November 2023

55,000+ Students – 35,000+ in Offline (physical) mode and 20,000+ in Online mode registered for the exam from 524 Cities across India. Of these 32,000+ were girls and 23,000+ were boys. For the first time this year, the NTS competition was held Offline i.e., in physical mode across 400+ centres across the Country. The online version of the exam was available on the AMP World mobile app for those who were unable to appear in person.

Top 500 performers will be given 100% IIT-JEE/NEET Coaching Scholarships worth Rs. 10 Crores by AMP’s 20+ Training Partners. Also, the top 3 winners in each category will get Cash Rewards worth ₹ 5 lakhs+. Besides these, needy and deserving students will get Academic Scholarships worth ₹ 20 lakhs+ through IndiaZakat.com, AMP’s Zakat-based crowd-funding platform along with a lot of additional support.

Aamir Edresy, President – AMP, said “This is the 1st time that AMP has conducted the NTS exam in offline version. I am extremely thankful and happy for our team members as well as exam centres, who rose to the occasion and conducted the exam in an efficient and professional manner. This is the single largest Scholarship initiative of this kind in the Community, and we are grateful for the help of all the educational institutions who wholeheartedly supported it.” He further added that with this year’s offline mode of exam, NTS 2023 is bound to achieve many milestones.

The exam centres were carefully selected after considering the no. of registrations from each City and District. AMP’s vast network of Leaders and volunteers across the Country ensured that awareness of the exam was duly created across the Schools and colleges in their Districts and registrations of Students were done duly.

The result of this competition will be duly announced on 22nd December 2023 at a felicitation event in Jaipur, Rajasthan, where the winners will be duly felicitated.