AMP’s National Talent Search (NTS) 2022 Competition held

Mumbai: Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) concluded its 1st leg of National Talent Search (NTS) 2022. Senior College students participated from all over India through the AMP World Mobile App. The exam was conducted on Sunday, November 13th, 2022.

The 2nd & 3rd legs of NTS 2022 for Junior College Students (XI & XII) and High School Students (VIII, IX & X) were conducted on, 20th Nov. & 27th Nov. respectively.

The winners of this Talent Search Competition, with Cash Prizes, NEET & JEE Coaching Scholarships (up to 100%) as well as Academic Scholarships for deserving students will be announced on Saturday, 10th Dec. 2022. There will be a Mega Hybrid Event (Physical & Online) held in Mumbai, where besides some selected winners, influential community members, social leaders, politicians, and bureaucrats will also be invited.

Aamir Edresy, President – of AMP and the brain behind this initiative said “It was immensely satisfying to see that the 1st leg of NTS 2022 went off as planned. We had recently upgraded and relaunched our mobile app AMP World on which the exam was conducted successfully. This initiative is a journey to support and nurture students to achieve their full potential. The AMP World App will help them keep connected with the world of higher education, careers, and jobs, leading them on to the path of Professional & Personal success.”

The exam was conducted under the supervision of Prof. Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Project Head – NTS 2022, and a Mentor & Trainer for the last 20 years. He said “The participants of the 1st leg of the NTS 2022 exam had a very smooth experience, with all the required support from the AMP NTS 2022 team. Our experience of the past 2 years has been greatly helpful in organizing the complete logistics of the online exam.”

The AMP National Talent Search Competition is conducted annually by AMP and gives students a chance to prepare for the forthcoming Competitive Exams for Higher Education, Post-Graduation as well as Civil Services, etc. All the participants are awarded an E-Certificate and they are also given access to AMP’s various Projects and Activities, through the AMP World Mobile App.

There is no participation fee for the NTS 2022 exam and it is open to students from all over the Country without any restriction of caste, color, or creed.

Colleges & Schools are requested to help their students by registering as Institutional partners for NTS 2022. Registration and more details at: www.ampindia.org/national_talent_search

About AMP:

The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) is a Platform for all Muslim professionals and volunteers to share their knowledge, intellect, experience, and skills for the overall development of Society at large. AMP will shortly be completing 15 years of existence, working in the domains of Education & Economic Empowerment. AMP has inspired and convened Professionals from all walks of life and in the process uplifted several thousand people from the underprivileged sections of society.