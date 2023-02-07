AMU Historians elected in the Indian History Congress

Aligarh: Professor Shireen Moosvi (ex-faculty member, Centre of Advanced Study, Department of History, Aligarh Muslim University) has been elected as the Vice President of the Indian History Congress, the largest body of professional historians in India, while Professor Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi, Professor Manvendra Kumar Pundhir, and Professor Syed Jabir Raza have been elected as the Secretary, Joint Secretary, and Treasurer respectively. Eminent historians Professor Irfan Habib and Professor Ishrat Alam have been elected as Members, the Executive Committee of the prominent body.

Incidentally, Professor Alam was also the President of the Medieval India Section of the Indian History Congress this year.

Notably, the annual session of the Indian History Congress was held at Madras Christian College, Chennai between December 27-29, where these historians got elected for their respective positions during the Executive Committee and General Body meetings.

During this 81st session of the Indian History Congress, a large contingent of 30 teachers and researchers from the Department of History, AMU participated and contributed research papers in its various sessions, symposiums and annual felicitation lectures.