AMU Holds Development and Social Entrepreneurship Workshop

Aligarh: Dr Ruha Shadab, the founder, and CEO of the LedBy Foundation, spoke about complicated societal issues and how social entrepreneurs may fill leadership gaps and assist individuals in acquiring the abilities and attitudes required in an increasingly varied and interdependent world.

She was presented as a resource for the workshop on “Professional Development and Social Entrepreneurship” at Aligarh Muslim University’s Department of Business Administration’s Frank and Debbie Islam Entrepreneurship Incubation Centre (FDIEIC) (AMU) held on December 2. The programme was organised by FDIEIC and the LedBy Foundation.

Dr Ruha highlighted tales from her experience as a social entrepreneur, illustrating how her Harvard University training and extensive work at the NITI Ayog, the Clinton Health Initiative, and the Gates Foundation gave her the skills to lead social entrepreneurship.

She asked students to consider contributing usefully and urged them to enrol in LedBy programmes to develop their professional abilities.

Women from underprivileged areas can become the next generation of female change-makers with the aid of professional training and mentoring, Dr Ruha emphasized.

In his summary of the session’s main ideas, Dr Ahmad Faraz Khan pushed for the early and precise formulation of problem statements.

He urged students attending the workshop to find the areas of their strengths with advice from mentors.

In his opening statement, Mohammad Maaz Husain (Incubation Manager, FDIEIC) stated that the workshop’s goal was to develop women’s leadership potential and give them a venue for networking and training.

He urged action to increase the number of Indian Muslim women in formal employment, academia, and business.

The motion for thanks was later extended by Maaz Husain.