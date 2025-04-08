AMU Hosts National Seminar on Sufism and Communal Harmony

Aligarh: The Department of History, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), organized a two-day National Seminar on “Sufis of India and Their Contribution to the Promotion of Learning and Communal Harmony (12th to 19th Century)” on February 27, 2025.

Prof. Hassan Imam, Chairperson of the Department of History, welcomed the gathering, highlighting Sufism’s role in fostering unity and devotion. Chief Guest Prof. Liaqat Moini emphasized Sufism as a message of love and selfless service, quoting Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Guest of Honour Prof. I.A. Zilli acknowledged AMU’s contributions to historical research, while Prof. Nasir Raza Khan discussed Sufi shrines as symbols of communal harmony. In his keynote address, Prof. S.M. Azizuddin from Jamia Millia Islamia explored poetry’s role in conveying Sufi teachings and dispelled misconceptions about Sufism.

Convener Prof. Parvez Nazir reflected on Sufism’s impact on peace and credited his mentor, Prof. Rifaqat Ali Khan, for inspiring his research. The event was moderated by Dr. Lubna Irfan, with Dr. Sana Aziz delivering the vote of thanks. The seminar continues with insightful discussions on Sufism’s historical and contemporary significance.