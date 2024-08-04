AMU Professor Receives Colin P. Massica Award

ALIGARH: Prof. M J Warsi, Chairman of the Department of Linguistics at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has been awarded the prestigious Colin P. Massica Award for 2024. The honor was bestowed during the 51st All India Conference of Dravidian Linguists (AICDL), held at Tamil University, Thanjavur, from June 27-29, 2024. The conference was organized by the Dravidian Linguistics Association of India, the International School of Dravidian Linguistics (ISDL), Thiruvananthapuram, the Central Institute of Indian Languages, Mysuru, and Tamil University, Thanjavur.

The award commemorates the eminent American linguist Prof. Colin P. Massica, renowned for his influential work, “Defining a Linguistic Area: South Asia and The Indo-Aryan Languages.”

Prof. Warsi has authored several notable books, including “Maithili Urdu: Language and Delivery,” “Linguistics Dynamism in South Asia,” and “Evaluation of Media Reach and Effectiveness.” Recently, he was elected President of the Linguistic Society of India (LSI).