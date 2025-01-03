Arab Spring Blossoms in Syria: A Historic Shift

New Delhi: Dr. Zafarul-Islam Khan, a renowned expert on Middle Eastern affairs, delivered an enlightening lecture at the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind headquarters on the seismic developments in Syria. He detailed the downfall of the Assad regime and the long-awaited culmination of the Arab Spring in the nation.

Syria’s Historical Tapestry

Dr. Khan began by tracing Syria’s profound historical legacy, a cradle of ancient civilizations such as the Assyrian, Roman, Byzantine, Umayyad, Seljuk, and Ottoman empires. He highlighted the Islamic conquest in 636 CE under Caliph Umar, which established Damascus as the Umayyad Caliphate’s seat for 132 years. Despite periods of Crusader and French dominance, Syria remained a cornerstone of Islamic history.

The Sykes-Picot Betrayal

Dr. Khan recounted the infamous Sykes-Picot Agreement of 1916, where Britain, France, and Russia secretly carved up the Middle East, betraying Arab aspirations for independence. Syria, promised autonomy, was instead seized by France, disrupting the short-lived Arab national government under Emir Faisal. France’s General Gouraud desecrated Salahuddin’s grave, symbolizing the West’s exploitative policies.

Colonial Legacies

Under French rule, Syria suffered cultural and political fragmentation. Lebanon was created as a Christian-majority state, ensuring Maronite dominance in its governance. This division fueled enduring sectarian tensions in the region.

Post-Independence Instability

After gaining independence in 1946, Syria faced a series of military coups, culminating in the rise of the Ba’ath Party. This regime, rooted in secular Arab nationalism, suppressed Islamic influences and stifled dissent. Dr. Khan highlighted the brutal tactics of Hafez al-Assad and his son Bashar, whose regimes oversaw mass atrocities, including the Hama massacre and widespread political repression.

The Arab Spring and Assad’s Downfall

The Arab Spring ignited Syria’s civil war in 2011, leading to the regime’s collapse in December 2023. The Assads’ departure marked the end of a brutal era. Dr. Khan described the triumphant entry of Abu Muhammad al-Jolani into Damascus, symbolizing a new chapter for Syria.

A Vision for Rebuilding

The new leadership has pledged accountability for past crimes while emphasizing unity and reconstruction. Dr. Khan expressed cautious optimism, lauding Jolani’s inclusive approach and the commitment to justice.