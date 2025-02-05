Backward and Dalit Leaders Unite to Oppose Waqf Amendment Bill

Mumbai: The Bharati Vikas Alliance (BVA), a coalition representing backward classes, tribals, and Dalits, has vowed to resist the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, labeling it a significant threat to Waqf properties and a step in a broader agenda to seize them. The declaration came during a recent meeting with representatives from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Joint Opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill

The AIMPLB raised concerns about the bill, describing it as disruptive and polarizing. In response, BVA leaders pledged to mobilize nationwide opposition, warning of a large-scale movement if the government proceeds with the bill.

The meeting underscored a shared concern over the increasing erosion of constitutional rights for marginalized and minority communities. Both organizations criticized the government for promoting divisive agendas, including efforts to establish a “Hindu Rashtra” rooted in Manusmriti, which they argued distracts from the country’s pressing issues while fueling anti-Muslim sentiment.

Unified Action Plan

To address these challenges, the BVA and AIMPLB agreed to adopt a coordinated approach. A core committee of leaders from both groups will convene in Delhi to develop an actionable plan. Once finalized, this plan will be reviewed and implemented by both organizations.

Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas, AIMPLB spokesperson, highlighted the Board’s inclusive representation of Indian Muslims and its commitment to addressing national issues through collaboration. He emphasized the importance of unity in countering threats to constitutional and social justice.

Commitment to Justice and Equality

AIMPLB General Secretary Maulana Mohammad Fazalurrahim Mujaddidi, who chaired the meeting, reiterated the Board’s dedication to protecting the Constitution and defending the rights of oppressed communities. He stressed that Islam opposes caste-based injustice and all forms of discrimination, advocating for justice, equality, and societal well-being.

Prominent leaders present included:

• BVA Representatives: Dr. Advocate Suresh Mane, Bhagwan Gavai, Sahib Singh Dhangar, Dr. Bela Ram Ghogra, Siddharth Parmar (former Gujarat MLA), Professor Mohammad Suleiman, Hafiz Manzoor Ali Khan, among others.

• AIMPLB Representatives: Maulana Muhammad Sulaiman Motawalla, Muhammad Fareed Sheikh, Maulana Hafiz Iqbal Chunawala, Maulana Mahmood Ahmad Daryabadi, Dr. Zahir Qazi, Maulana Mujaddidi, and Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas.

Context of Unified Resistance

The meeting followed last year’s AIMPLB-led roundtable discussion on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which concluded with a unanimous rejection of the UCC as harmful to India’s diversity. This earlier collaboration between indigenous communities, Dalits, and religious minorities set the stage for ongoing unified efforts to safeguard constitutional rights and pluralism.

Both organizations remain resolute in their commitment to justice, equality, and protecting the rights of marginalized communities across India.