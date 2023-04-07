BET Sadathunnisa Degree College Organizes Conference on New Education Policy

Bangalore: Without significant improvements to the educational system, the country cannot become economically developed. If the country wants to advance in its development in the face of the fast-shifting global environment, it is important to adapt the educational system. The National Education Policy has been created in light of this. Rehman Khan, a former minister for the Union, voiced this opinion while speaking at the inaugural session of the one-day Conference on education.

B E T Saadat Al Nisa Degree College for Women run by the Bismillah Educational Trust of the city organized a one-day conference on National Education Policy: Challenges and Opportunities on March 15. Rehman Khan stated at the opening remarks of the conference that the education system cannot be static at a time when the country is heading towards progress. As a result, the educational system needs to be prepared to handle any development-related issues. He claimed that enhancing teachers’ abilities have been given priority in the new education programme. Since the beginning of the educational system, the emphasis has been on skills, but the current education strategy has put more of an emphasis on the subject teachers’ skills. Rahman Khan argued that it is important to pay attention to the new education policy that states that everyone should have access to education in order to improve the quality of teaching.

Yet regrettably, we have not yet succeeded in achieving this goal. According to him, just 50% of youngsters in the nation are able to complete the 12th grade, therefore if access to education is not provided, this goal will be lost.

He further said that one benefit of the new educational policy is that multiple courses can be studied concurrently. 33 sectors have been identified by the policy as having more educational opportunities. Notwithstanding the policy, there are still several issues that call for collaboration between the public and private sectors. The Right to Education Act hasn’t been fully implemented in the nation up to this point. Access to high-quality education has thus been impossible. Primary schools in government-run and rural locations have very low facilities. In reality, about 2 to 2.5% of the 6% of the country’s GDP that was supposed to be spent on education has really been spent.

On this occasion, the director of the college, Githa R, in her keynote address, highlighted the aims and objectives of the new education policy. On this occasion, Rehman Khan released a book that contained snippets from the papers that were presented at the conference. Prof. Samia Fatima gave the welcome address, and Vice Principal Dr. Salma Fatima oversaw the proceedings. Ayesha Bibi gave the conference report during the final session after a breakout session was set up.