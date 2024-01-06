Boxer Hussamuddin brings glory to Telangana, to be honoured with Arjuna Award.

Hyderabad: Another boxer from Nizamabad, Telangana, Mohammed Hussamuddin, has brought glory to his hometown and the state. He has been awarded the Arjuna Award by the Indian government in recognition of his exceptional performance.

The Arjuna Award is the nation’s second-highest athletic honor. Hussamuddin is one of 26 athletes that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has chosen to receive this honor in 2023. On January 9, in New Delhi, the 29-year-old world boxing medalist will accept the award from President Droupadi Murmu of India.

He became one of just 10 Indian boxers to win a medal in a world boxing championship when he took home bronze at the 2023 IBA Boxing World Championships.

In the Asian Championships in 2022, Hussamuddin also took home a bronze. In addition, he has won two bronze medals at the Commonwealth Games. At the Gold Coast Games in 2018, he won the medal for the first time, and in 2022, he repeated the feat in Birmingham.

He is the second boxer from Nizamabad to bring honors to the country and Telangana, after world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen.

Hussamuddin has been congratulated by prominent figures, including politicians. Nizamabad residents are thrilled that the boxer is giving the town a greater spotlight.

He is the son of Mohammed Samsamuddin, a well-known boxing coach who also works with Nikhat Zareen.For the past 40 years, Samsamuddin has been giving hundreds of young boys and girls free coaching.

Hussamuddin’s father had wanted him to be a gymnast, but he had an early interest in boxing. He took part in a school-level boxing competition for the first time in 2007. Later on, he began to compete nationally and was chosen by the Army Sports Institute (ASI).

He wasn’t the family member who started boxing first. While his younger brother Ehteshamuddin had represented India in the junior world championship, Samsamuddin was a national boxer.

Hussamuddin signed up for the Indian Army as a sports quota participant. He is presently employed by the Army Corps of Engineers as a subedar. He is the first South Indian boxer to be awarded a world medal.

Nikhat Zareen has received financial support of Rs. 2 crore from the Telangana government to help him get ready for the 2020 Paris Olympics.

The 26-year-old won the title twice in a row as the world champion. Nikhat defended her world championship in the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in 2023. Nikhat is only the second Indian female boxer, after Mary Kom, to win multiple gold medals at the IBA Women’s World Championships.