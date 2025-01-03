Christian MPs Urge Church Bishops: Support Muslims on Waqf Issue, Not Photo Ops with Modi

New Delhi: Christian MPs have urged the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) to take a firm stand on the Waqf Bill, emphasizing that it impacts the constitutional rights of minorities. During a closed-door meeting with CBCI on December 3, MPs advocated for the church’s support on the issue, calling for action in solidarity with Muslims, particularly in the context of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The CBCI, which is the highest authority for Catholics in India, convened the meeting with around 20 Christian MPs, mostly from opposition parties. The MPs expressed strong objections to the Waqf Amendment Bill and urged church leaders to refrain from participating in “photo ops” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The bill, currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), proposes significant changes to the Central Waqf Council and Waqf Boards, including provisions that would allow non-Muslim members. Several MPs, including John Brittas (CPI-M), Dean Kuriakose, Anto Antony (Congress), Hibi Eden, and Derek O’Brien (Trinamool Congress), criticized the bill, deeming certain clauses as intrusive.

Notably, two Christian MPs from the BJP were absent, while BJP Union Minister George Kurian joined the meeting only after most opposition MPs had spoken.

This meeting, the first of its kind in decades, was chaired by CBCI President Archbishop Andrews. Discussions also touched on broader issues such as the removal of reserved Anglo-Indian seats in legislative bodies, the increasing attacks on Christians, and the alleged misuse of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to target Christian institutions.

A Kerala MP highlighted the difficulties faced by Christian organizations after the revocation of their FCRA licenses, which have hindered their business operations. Another MP stressed the importance of holding leaders accountable for violating constitutional principles, rather than relying on symbolic gestures.

Despite the cordial setting, several MPs criticized the church leadership for its perceived “transactional” approach to government relations since 2014. In response, the CBCI assured MPs that they would address the community’s concerns.

The growing apprehension among Christian MPs regarding the protection of minority rights reflects the broader challenges posed by changing legislative and administrative dynamics.