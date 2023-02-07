“Chupe Rustum” – Community Awareness Program by IGC Forum, Pune

IGC (Information, Guidance, and Communication) Forum is a group of educationists, consultants, social activists, scientists, technocrats, social mobilizers, and Islamic scholars who want to contribute their expertise to the cause of aspiring Muslim youth’s career development. Education, health, and self-employment are the focus areas of community service. IGC was founded by Prof. K. G. Pathan of Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune in 1997. Its work is concentrated in the districts of Pune, Sangli, and Satara of Maharashtra.

Recently it organized a novel community awareness program “Chupe Rustum” (in Muslim Community) to acknowledge and felicitate those selfless Muslim individuals from small places who have contributed to the development of Muslims in their areas. These individuals were identified by doing research, survey, and community mobilization in Ahmed Nagar, Satara, Sangli, and Pune districts.

IGC believes that there are many Muslims who are highly educated or less educated but very successful in their respective fields. However, they are away from publicity and social media. Stories of ten such successful Muslims were presented to the audience to inspire them to do similar work. Dr. P.A. Inamdar, Chancellor, Dr. P.A. Inamdar University, Pune, facilitated these ten personalities whose stories are narrated below:

1. Mustafa Mujawar: He has rehabilitated nearly 247 beggars, physically handicapped, homeless, and mentally retarded males and females found in open areas.

2. Shama Attar: She is a successful small entrepreneur. She was the female head of seven sisters (with no male in the house) who successfully gave higher education to her sisters and got them employed.

3. Feroz Metkari: A successful nursery owner who lost his parents in his childhood. Self-educated. Through his honesty, hard work, and excellent public relations he became successful.

4. Zaid Saeed Sayyad: A social activist in the field of rehabilitation of children. After getting professional training and fieldwork experience at the Tata Institute of Social Work, Mumbai, he is now working as a stakeholder in a child development project with the prestigious Azim Premji Foundation, Bangalore.

5. Mufti Raees Khan: Teacher of Blind Muslim students of Vision School of Rehabilitation Centre of Kondwa Madrasa in Pune: IGC Forum enrolled them in the course on computer learning viz. CBCAL. Because of Raees’ efforts, 12 of these blind students could pass this course. Now they can get some jobs.

6. Nasir Khan: A rare personality who is helping madrasa students to appear for the 10th standard exams of Maharashtra State Board. He also provides financial assistance to 180 students of madrasas. He also helps them to pursue skill development courses after passing SSC.

7. Mohammad Farid Tungekar: He is the Founder-Director of the Waqf Liaison Forum (www.waqfliasion.com) which is doing great work to bring awareness about waqf properties and how to retrieve them from the occupation in Maharashtra. He is a successful Health Services Engineer with immense experience in Iran and Kuwait. His wife Seema Tungekar is a well-known social worker in Pune delivering Islamic education and provision of basic needs to women in the slum areas of Pune.

8. Abdul Karim Chiniwar (age 82): Mr. Chiniwar educated all his six brothers and four sisters as his father had meagre income. All his siblings are highly educated and occupied important positions in Central Government and State Government. Thus, he is an ideal brother.

9. Sufiyan Tambatkar: A successful young entrepreneur from Pune. His enterprise Bombay Steel Equipment manufactures bakery furniture. Through his hard work and good public relations, he could establish a monopoly in the market.

10. N.M. Nadaf V.S.M., A.V.S.M: He worked as an atomic scientist with Dr. APJ Kalam at Kalpakam, Tamil Nadu. Presently he is associated with the Walchand Nagar industry as a Senior Scientific Advisor near Pune.

All these Chupe Rustum are ideal personalities for the Muslim community. There is a lot of talent among Muslims. If utilized properly, it will surely empower the community and give dignity to Muslims. IGC Forum intends to organize this program every year to provide inspiration to the Muslim community.

Many girls had done job-oriented certificate and diploma courses under the guidance of the IGC Forum. They were all awarded in the convocation.

(https://igcforum.org/Activity)