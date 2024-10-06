Circumcision: A Potent Tool in the Fight Against Cervical Cancer

During his recent visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s challenges in combating cervical cancer, a disease claiming numerous lives. At the Cancer Moonshot event in Delaware, Modi announced $7.5 million to support countries battling this deadly illness. He emphasized India’s efforts, including cost-effective screening programs, the development of a cervical cancer vaccine, and AI-driven treatment protocols.

Cervical cancer, the eighth most common cancer globally, leads to over 348,000 deaths annually, with India contributing to a significant portion of these fatalities. Modi stressed the need for an integrated approach to prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment.

While these measures are vital, an often-overlooked yet effective preventive tool against cervical cancer is male circumcision. Extensive research shows that circumcision significantly reduces the risk of cervical cancer in women by limiting the transmission of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), the leading cause of cervical cancer.

In 2023, cervical cancer was responsible for over 661,000 new cases globally, with India seeing an alarming 77,348 deaths annually. Notably, studies indicate that Muslim women, both in India and globally, exhibit lower cervical cancer rates, largely attributed to the widespread practice of circumcision among Muslim men.

A Times of India report confirmed these findings, noting that religious, economic, and regional differences play a role in how cancer affects India’s population. The data suggests that Muslim women are less likely to die from cervical cancer compared to their Hindu counterparts.

The Growing Case for Circumcision

Male circumcision has gained recognition for its protective effects against sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV. A study from South Africa found that circumcised men were 60% less likely to contract HIV. This has led to a surge in circumcisions in regions like Swaziland, where HIV rates are high. Hospitals that previously performed few circumcisions now face two-month waiting lists as more men opt for the procedure.

Circumcision’s benefits extend beyond HIV prevention. It also reduces the transmission of HPV, which, while causing minimal harm to men, can lead to cervical cancer in women. According to Ronald Gray, a physician and professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the health benefits of circumcision outweigh the risks. He emphasizes that circumcision lowers the risk of genital infections, herpes, and HPV, thereby protecting both men and their female partners.

Time for Action

Given the rising cervical cancer fatalities in India, it is time to promote circumcision at a national level. The Ministry of Health and medical professionals should advocate for its widespread adoption, emphasizing its health benefits beyond religious associations. Circumcision is now accepted globally, even in regions where it is not a religious mandate, like among Christians in the U.S.

India should recognize the immense value circumcision offers in preventing sexually transmitted diseases and cancers, including those of the cervix, penis, and anus. The evidence is clear: circumcision can play a pivotal role in reducing the burden of cervical cancer and improving public health.

Dr. Javed Jamil is an Indian thinker and writer with over two dozen books, including “Economics First or Health First?”, “Rediscovering the Universe”, and “Muslim Vision of Secular India: Destination & Road-map.”