Community Leaders Condemn Moves to Undermine Madrasas

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, along with key religious and community organizations and madrasa rectors, has issued a strong condemnation of recent attempts by BJP-led state governments in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and other regions to undermine the status and identity of madrasas. They criticized an order from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary mandating the transfer of students from non-recognized madrasas to government schools.

The joint statement describes the Chief Secretary’s actions as an unwarranted disruption of a long-established educational system, inflicting significant harm on students and imposing undue mental stress. They argue that the order violates the Constitution, particularly Article 30(1), which guarantees minorities the right to establish and manage their educational institutions. The leaders called for an end to these actions and vowed to pursue all legal and democratic avenues to challenge these policies.

They also criticized directives from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which they deem illegal and outside the commission’s authority. In response to these directives, Uttar Pradesh authorities have compiled a list of 8,449 “unrecognized schools,” including prestigious institutions like Darul Uloom Deoband and Jamia Salafia Varanasi, pressuring district officials to transfer students to government schools. The pressure extends to non-Muslim students as well, disrupting their educational choices and impacting the broader cultural fabric.

In Madhya Pradesh, the situation has escalated with a mandate requiring madrasa students to perform Saraswati Vandana daily. The statement asserts that the Right to Education Act does not apply to religious schools, which provide essential education, food, and accommodation, and have long supported the educational advancement of the Muslim community.

The statement was signed by prominent leaders including Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Maulana Syed Arshad Madani, and Maulana Mohammad Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, among others.