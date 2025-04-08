Crackdown on Madrasas: 84 Islamic Schools Shut in Uttarakhand

Muslim Community Condemns Targeted Action

Dehradun: The BJP-led Uttarakhand government has shut down 84 madrasas, triggering protests and accusations of discrimination. The closures primarily affected Muslim-majority districts 43 in Dehradun, 9 in Udham Singh Nagar, and 31 in Haridwar and Nainital.

Government’s Justification & Community Backlash

Officials claim the move ensures legal compliance, but critics argue it selectively targets Muslim institutions while ignoring other unregistered schools. Shamoon Kashmir, head of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board, urged madrasas to seek formal recognition, but many view this as bureaucratic suppression

Muslim Leaders Speak Out

“This isn’t about legality it’s about erasing our identity,” said a local imam. Others warn that if madrasas are targeted today, mosques could be next.

Legal Battle Looms

Legal experts call the crackdown a violation of constitutional rights, with many madrasa operators preparing court challenges. The move is seen as part of a broader pattern of discrimination, alongside recent laws and crackdowns targeting Muslims in Uttarakhand.

Whether this is a genuine regulatory effort or political marginalization remains a pressing question.