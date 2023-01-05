‘Discontinuation of Pre-Matric Scholarship not good for Minority Students ‘

New Delhi: On discontinuation of the Pre-Metric Scholarship for students of Classes 1 to 8 from the minority community, JIH Markazi Taleemi Board’s (Education Board) Secretary Syed Tanveer Ahmed said it is a matter of grave concern. He alleged that the government was depriving the students belonging to the minority community of their legitimate rights in the name of the Right to Education (RTE) and the objective of providing a level-playing field to all.

Tanveer told reporters at the monthly briefing that it would hamper the students of minorities in the crucial years of their early education and increase their dropout rate and further damage their prospects of securing a bright academic career. He underlined that several surveys demonstrated that minorities, especially Muslims, lagged in both primary and higher education while the pre-matric scholarship supported the poor, underprivileged, and marginalized students both girls and boys, to access educational opportunities. Urging the government to restore the pre-matric scholarships once again for students of Class 1 to 8, he added, “The future of all such students now hangs in balance.