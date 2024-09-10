Do Business According to Sharia Principles, Urges Rifa Chamber President

BANGALORE: Syed Mumtaz Mansoori, president of the Rifa Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s Karnataka Chapter, emphasized that businesses adhering to Sharia and Qur’anic principles will be blessed by Allah. He delivered this message during a business meeting organized by the Rifa Chamber’s Bangalore unit on August 14, where opportunities for expanding trade with African nations were discussed. The event was attended by numerous businessmen from various African countries.

Drawing from his experiences in ethical business practices, Mansoori highlighted the importance of following Sharia principles of Halal and Haram in business operations. He noted that this not only benefits individual businesses but also contributes to the economic advancement of the broader community. Mansoori reiterated that the Rifa Chamber was established to provide a platform for businessmen, industrialists, and exporters to network and grow.

He encouraged attendees to explore and engage with the vast business and industrial opportunities available in Africa. Mansoori stressed the importance of improving understanding and cooperation with foreign clients and business partners, as this is crucial for expanding business on an international scale.

The conference also featured speeches from African business leaders, including Omer Al-Bashier from Kenya, Robo Muhammad from Ghana, and Ibrahim from Zimbabwe. They highlighted the commercial potential in Africa and expressed their commitment to assisting Indian businessmen in exploring these opportunities. Karnataka Rifa Chamber Secretary Viqar Mahmood and Mohammad Arifullah also spoke at the event, while Secretary Asim Patel and his team provided information about the chamber’s network of industrialists and merchants.

As a gesture of respect, the African guests were presented with Mysore’s traditional scarves and keepsakes.