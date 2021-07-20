This doctor quit a private job to be a Covid team volunteer

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): A few days ago, Dr. Muhammad Yazin and his team at the Covid control room run by Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth broke into a house. Their intentions, however, were honourable. A call had come from a 55-year-old Covid positive woman, and she had fallen so sick that she couldn’t even open the door, eventually leaving the medical team with no other option than to break the door open. “We could save two patients, the woman, and her 95-year-old mother. They were shifted to ICU at the medical college hospital; we hope they will recover,” says Yazin, who has so many similar experiences to recount, including dealing with a snake in the house of a Covid patient.

The 26-year-old doctor, a former student of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, worked at a private hospital in Coorg until recently. He quit the job to work with the medical team without any remuneration. That is not the first time he is volunteering. During the 2018 floods, he had joined the same medical team as a student. That was just the beginning. Besides volunteers and nurses, four doctors in the medical team of the Covid cell at Vattiyoorkavu. “We provide teleconsultation for the patients. Medicines are sent through the volunteers of the rapid response team. Our team consisting of a doctor, a nurse, and a volunteer, also visits patients needing home care. We would shift them to hospitals if required. Our schedule is not at all hectic. We usually work for eight hours,” Dr. Yazin adds. “I had tested Covid positive while working in Coorg. After getting cured, I rejoined duty and resigned two days after knowing about this initiative. After having worked together during the flood and now, the team has become just like a family,” he says

(Extracted from timesofindia.indiatimes.com)