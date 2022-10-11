Dr. Muneela Khanam received the Bharatiya Ratna Award

Dr. Muneela Khanam received the Bharat Ratna Award as Best Life Coach of the year for her exceptional services in the field of Education and Social work received from Padma Shri Awardee Shree Padma Reddy.

She has done her Ph.D. in Psychology, Handwriting Analyst, and Graphologist. Founder and Director of ANSZ Educare India, Member of the Institute of Scholars, an Educationist, Author, Motivational Speaker, and Inspirational Master Trainer

The Global Scholar Foundation has conferred her award recognizing her contribution, appreciating her efforts, and acknowledging her success as an Educationist who plays a major contributor to the economic development of our Nation.

She has already bagged many prestigious awards at State, National, International, and Global levels for her phenomenal performance in the field of Education, Training, and Development sector.

Her expertise has helped thousands of Students and Teachers achieve outstanding results over 14 years of experience. She has a strong vision of Transforming lives and strongly believes in “Empowering the Students and Strengthening the Nation”.