Ghulman Ansari and Hafsa Dalvi Achieve Top Ranks in CA Exam

MUMBAI: Ghulman Salim Ansari, 22, and Hafsa Abdul Wahab Dalvi, 24, both from Navi Mumbai, have excelled in the final Chartered Accountant (CA) exams held in May, securing top national ranks. Ghulman achieved an impressive third place nationally with 477 marks. Reflecting on his journey, he attributed his success to enrolling in regular CA classes immediately after his HSC exams and dedicating 12 hours a day to his studies, balancing both his degree program and CA preparation.

His parents, Qaiser Ansari, a business secretary, and his mother, a housewife, expressed immense pride in his accomplishment. “We are thrilled with our son’s remarkable achievement,” said Qaiser Ansari.

Similarly, Hafsa Dalvi excelled in her CA exams following a distinguished academic record, including high scores of 93% in her SSC exams from Gloria English High School and 94% and 96% in her final HSC and BCom exams from SIES College. Hafsa credited her success to diligent study and the unwavering support of her parents.

The achievements of Ghulman and Hafsa highlight the importance of dedication, strategic study habits, and strong family support in reaching academic and career goals.