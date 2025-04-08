Government’s Attempt to Take Over Waqf Properties Sparks Outrage

New Delhi: The proposed Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has sparked widespread concern among the Muslim community, with many alleging that it is a covert attempt by the government to seize control of Waqf properties. The bill seeks to repeal the Mussalman Wakf Act, 1923, and amend the Waqf Act, 1995, which currently governs charitable endowments meant for religious, educational, and social welfare purposes.

Prominent voices from the community, have strongly opposed the move, calling it a “backdoor legislation” to take over assets dedicated to the welfare of Muslims. “This bill will facilitate the aggressive takeover of properties belonging to the Muslim community, pushing them further into marginalization,” he stated.

Concerns Over Government Intentions

Under Islamic law, Waqf properties are inalienable and meant solely for religious and charitable purposes. The Waqf Boards, established in every state, are responsible for their management and protection. Critics argue that rather than strengthening these institutions, the bill seeks to strip them of their autonomy and place Waqf assets under direct government control.

Community leaders have raised concerns over:

• The formation of a biased Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) dominated by ruling party members.

• Media propaganda portraying Waqf Boards in a negative light.

• A misleading public consultation process that appears to be a mere formality.

• Attempts to create communal discord by framing the issue as a conflict rather than an administrative matter.

Call for Withdrawal of the Bill

Several political leaders, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, have been urged to intervene and persuade Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the bill. Opponents argue that its passage would not only undermine constitutional rights and religious freedoms but also create further divisions in the country.

With growing opposition, the fate of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 remains uncertain. However, the strong resistance from the Muslim community suggests that this issue is far from over.