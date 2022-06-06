HaFSA Foundation launches Green Earth project in Assam

Guwahati: HaFSA Foundation, a trust operating in the rural parts of Barak Valley of Assam, started Green Earth, a tree-planting project recently to increase forest cover in the area. The project was launched at Al Firdaus Kasim Mufti Kabargah in Rajghat, Cachar District, Assam. The Green Earth project intends to plant perennial blooming trees and Triphola plants in public spaces such as school and college grounds, cemeteries, and sites of communal prayer, among other places.

Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), officially launched the project by planting a Krishnachura sapling in the presence of Professor Alauddin Mondol (Assam University), Prof Sabir Ahmed Chowdhury (MC Das College), and Jalal Ahmed Majumder (Silchar Development Authority). The HaFSA Foundation also signed six Memorandums of Understanding with various organizations for their active involvement in the Green Earth project. Ms. Surekha Bedi, an environmentalist, would be a project associate, while Rose Nursery in Lanka and Green Nursery in Islamabad will be professional partners.

A conference on the theme “Perennial tree plantation in community land: challenges and opportunities” preceded the inauguration of the Green Earth tree plantation project. “Plants provide us oxygen, store carbon, stabilize the soil, and give life to flora and fauna of the globe,” Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), said as the keynote speaker. They also give us tools and shelter materials. It’s time to relearn how essential trees are in our lives.” While praising the HaFSA Foundation’s wonderful endeavour, Hoque pledged all possible assistance for the project and provided 1,000 seedlings to help the project move forward in a big way.

“Trees are nature’s priceless creations,” researcher and historian Abid Raja Majumdar said. Trees have been on the planet for a few million years, long before humans arrived, and they are an essential aspect of the ecology and its functioning. It’s inconceivable to picture any life forms on the face of the earth existing without trees.”

The HaFSA Foundation is currently working on several projects, including the Green Earth. Some of the efforts include encouraging people to read more, assisting aspiring writers with book production and sales, and encouraging research and study of the region’s culture and history.