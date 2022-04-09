Higher Education Needs A Stronger Push For Community’s Advancement

The first-ever Golmez Edupreneur Conference in India was held on March 10, 2022 at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, to forge a dynamic relationship between corporate leaders and education entrepreneurs from the minority community.

Frank F. Islam, a prominent business leader from the United States, spoke at the opening session through video conferencing. In his speech, Islam emphasized the importance of taking Muslim education to the next level to aid in creating an edupreneurial revolution, allowing the community to reap the advantages and break free from the endemic cycle of poverty and adversity.

Islam noted the Sachar Committee’s conclusions, which highlighted the poor socioeconomic and educational situations of Indian Muslims. He asked Muslims to speak up for themselves to improve their situation.

Developing skills and an entrepreneurial spirit among Muslims, as well as giving higher education a more robust push, is a critical priority for the community’s advancement, and it would allow minority youths to become employable while also creating jobs for the community, which is especially important at a time when traditional job prospects are few, said education experts and activists

They traced the reasons behind the educational backwardness of the community. After partition, Muslims’ backwardness grew more evident as the neighborhood fell into a state of inertia in contemporary education. The false notion that Muslims would be excluded from government jobs for religious reasons caused further harm to the community, particularly the poor, who grew uninterested in getting an education.

After a period of stagnation, the community finally realized that until their educational situation improves, they will continue to fall behind in every field of life compared to other communities.

The participants also pointed out that after the 1980s, a true awakening about the importance of education gained momentum. Many community leaders and groups stepped forward to spearhead a number of minority education programmes with little or no aid from the government.

The engagement and deliberation between various corporate executives and educational entrepreneurs assembled at the event from different parts of the country were among the highlights of the day-long event. They gave Muslim education in India a new direction to make it more employable. The conference offered edupreneurs a fantastic opportunity to showcase their ideas and seek support. At the same time, business leaders have the opportunity to inform them of their expectations, allowing them to create relevant industry-related courses that will equip students with superior abilities to help them excel in today’s labour market. The conference’s focus was also on laying out a strategy for boosting Muslim access to higher education.

The Gomez Edupreneur Conference, according to one of the organizers Danish Reyaz, would result in increased engagement of corporate firms and homes in the field of Muslim educational entrepreneurship. He believed the outcome would be comparable to the Gomez Conferences, which cleared the path for Indian participation in government during the civil rights movement. Maeeshat Media organized the conference in collaboration with the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya.