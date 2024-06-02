Hindu Dominance in Muslim-Managed Indian Higher Education: Research Findings

New Delhi: Recent research conducted by the Centre for Study and Research (CSR) and NOUS Network Private Limited challenges the common perception that educational institutions established by Muslims exclusively cater to Muslim students. The report, titled “A Survey of Muslim-managed Public and Private Institutions of Higher Education in India,” reveals that Hindu students outnumber their Muslim counterparts in these institutions nationwide.

According to the findings, Hindu students comprise over 55% of the total student population in Muslim-managed colleges, while only 42% identify as Muslim. This trend is consistent across universities and colleges managed by the Muslim community, with Hindu students forming a majority in both settings.

The study serves as a “myth buster,” debunking the misconception that Muslim-run educational institutions are exclusive to Muslim students. It underscores the inclusive nature and academic quality of these institutions, as evidenced by the significant presence of Hindu students.

Dr. Mohammed Rizwan, the director of CSR, highlighted the importance of the research in dispelling myths and advocated for targeted initiatives to improve the educational outcomes of the Muslim population. The study also emphasizes the need for ongoing efforts to address enrollment and dropout rates among Muslim students.

Ali Javed, CEO of NOUS Network Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the report’s utility for scholars and policymakers, calling for collective action to address socioeconomic and educational challenges faced by the Muslim community.

Abid Faheem’s research highlights the low representation of Muslims in higher education, despite comprising more than 14% of India’s population. The report suggests policy interventions to address this disparity and improve the quality and accessibility of education for Muslim students.

In addition to presenting enrollment patterns and gender distribution, the report provides insights into the quantity and program offerings of Muslim-affiliated educational institutions in India. It concludes with recommendations for policymakers to address the underrepresentation of Muslims in higher education and implement policies to enhance educational opportunities for the community.