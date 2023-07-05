How a mosque in Mumbai is helping students choosing career paths

Recent aptitude tests conducted by the center witnessed the participation of over 200 students

In a unique initiative, a mosque in Mumbai is playing a key role in helping students in choosing suitable career paths. The Family First Guidance Center which is located within the premises of the Juma Masjid of Bombay has been organizing counseling sessions and aptitude tests to guide students. The approach is proving to be immensely beneficial for the student.

The Family First Guidance Center conducts aptitude tests for students who have recently cleared their SSC (Secondary School Certificate) and HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) examinations. These tests serve as an important evaluation tool to gauge students’ abilities and potential in different areas. Based on the test results, experienced career counselors at the center provide guidance to students, aiding them in making informed decisions about their career paths, TOI reported.

The test at the center evaluates students based on six essential characteristics: realistic, investigative, artistic, social, enterprising, and conventional. By assessing these traits, the counselors gain insights into the student’s aptitudes, strengths, and interests.

In addition to the aptitude tests and career counseling, the Family First Guidance Center also provides motivational speeches to inspire students.

https://www.siasat.com/how-a-mosque-in-mumbai-helping-students-in-choosing-career-paths-2612132/