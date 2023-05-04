Human Welfare Foundation Signs MoM for woman’s Empowerment in Jalna district

Aurangabad: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the Human Welfare Foundation (HWF) and RailTel Corporation of India Limited to work together on corporate social responsibility (CSR) project that will promote healthcare and woman’s empowerment in a number of villages in the Jalna District of Maharashtra.

The project’s objective is to empower residents of the chosen villages to solve nutrition and health issues and to set up female-owned businesses that generate money. The initiative will concentrate on two areas of activity: the creation of self-help groups for managing menstrual hygiene (MHM) and telemedicine.

Two connected initiatives are part of the project. While the second would operate a mobile unit manned by healthcare specialists to facilitate specialized online consultations and offline solutions for common people in selected areas, the first will focus on menstruation hygiene in a few chosen communities in the Jalna District.

The initiative, which will be implemented over the course of a year in six villages in the Jalna District Chikali, Dalegaon, Kedarkheda, Loangaon, Chandai, and Rajur would be financially supported by RailTel Corporation of India Limited.

Two self-help groups made up of 60 women will be formed as part of the project’s activities, and they will be in charge of distributing sanitary napkins to the communities. In addition to providing a means of support for the women, the project will educate local women and young girls about the advantages of using sanitary products, menstrual cleanliness, and other health-related topics.

In Jalna District villages, the project aims to provide infrastructure, training, health, and medical facilities; to encourage hygienic menstrual practices among rural women and adolescent girls; to eliminate stigmas and taboos associated with menstruation; to facilitate genuine information and guidance to reduce hospitalization; to empower girls by addressing gender issues; to provide comprehensive mobile health care services; and to improve the physical and mental well-being of rural women folk. All beneficiaries of the scheme are also eligible for free doctor teleconsultations from a team of doctors.