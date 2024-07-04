IIISR Signs MOU with Abdul Rahman University, Chennai.

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Islamic Studies and Research (IIISR) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chennai’s Abdul Rahman University to attract bright graduates to its two-year residential courses in Islamic Thought and Comparative Religions and Civilization.

Dr. Muhammad Ishaq, former dean of the humanities faculty at Jamia Millia Islamia, has been appointed honorary academic dean, and Dr. Haseeb Ahmad, an English professor and principal at Aurangabad College, has been named Executive Director. Both bring vast expertise to IIISR.

Founded in 2005 by the Islami Academy Trust, IIISR caters to graduates from religious seminaries and secular institutions, aiming to elevate Islamic studies and research in India. The institute offers a PG Diploma in Islamic Thought and Studies and an Advanced Diploma in Comparative Religions and Civilization. Admission is based on a nationwide entrance test, followed by interviews. Selected students receive full fellowships covering food, lodging, and stipends.

IIISR emphasizes overall personality development, providing a rigorous schedule of classes, self-study, assignments, and extracurricular activities in a creative, energetic environment. The institute also offers non-residential programs, including a one-year certificate course in Quranic language and teachings for working professionals and homemakers.

While admissions for college graduates are ongoing, enrollment for religious institution graduates for this year has ended. Further details on entrance exams are available on the institute’s website and Facebook page.

The Academy encourages supporters of the Islamic movement and Muslim youth to prepare 20 talented students for admission, aiming to accelerate progress towards its educational goals.