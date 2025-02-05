Imarat-e-Shariah Launches Waqf Registration Drive in Bihar

Patna: Imarat-e-Shariah, serving Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand, has initiated a comprehensive awareness campaign to safeguard Waqf properties in light of the recently introduced Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. The campaign emphasizes the importance of registering Waqf properties with the Waqf Board and includes workshops and community-focused activities to highlight the significance of protecting this shared heritage.

As part of the drive, Fahad Rahmani, CEO of Rahmani 30, organized a special event aimed at inspiring youth to take an active role in safeguarding Waqf properties. During the event, Rahmani commended the young applicants, offering prayers and acknowledging the pivotal contributions of Maulana Gohar Imam Sahib and Qazi Wasi in mobilizing their participation. He also reiterated Ameer Shariat’s call to register endowment properties with the Waqf Board, emphasizing that this step would streamline processes and reduce challenges for stakeholders.

Mufti Qiammuddin Qasmi, the project manager overseeing the Waqf registration drive, provided an overview of the initiative and detailed plans for its continuation. Acting Nazim of Imarat-e-Shariah, Maulana Shibli Qasmi, praised the campaign’s historic efforts in promoting and defending Waqf properties. He expressed gratitude to Fahad Rahmani and the Rahmani 30 technical team for their dedication to simplifying the registration process.

The event was graced by notable attendees, including Dr. Athar Imam, Nazim of Jamia Rahmani Munger, Maulana Muhammad Arif Rahmani, Maulana Ehtesham Rahmani, and other Shura members of Imarat-e-Shariah.

Imarat-e-Shariah’s proactive measures underscore its commitment to preserving community assets and ensuring the continued utility of Waqf properties for the welfare of the community.