Islamic Broadcasting Union Contributes to Enhancing Islamic Solidarity in Radio and Television Broadcast

Jeddah: The 8th General Assembly of the Islamic Broadcasting Union (IBU) was held virtually on October 2, 2022. OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said the meeting would be a step forward in realizing the IBU’s goals.

In light of the IBU’s annual report and strategic plan for the growth of its activity over the next five years, he expressed the hope that the conference would be a step toward completing the institutional reform of the IBU. He stated that this was in accordance with the decisions reached at past General Assembly meetings of the IBU and the OIC’s demand for change issued by King Salman Ibn Abdulaziz Al Saud at the 14th Islamic Summit, which was held in Makkah Al-Mukharam on May 31, 2019. He spoke of the need to develop the Organization and reform its organs to enable them to deal with the various challenges facing the Muslim world.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Majid Al Qasabi, Acting Minister of Media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and chairman of the Executive Council of the IBU, with Dr. Amr El-Leithii, Director General of IBU in attendance.

The Secretary-General expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to the leadership, government, and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for hosting and supporting the headquarters of the IBU. He said the IBU’s effective institution contributes to promoting joint Islamic action in various aspects of radio and television broadcasting.

Taha also applauded the efforts embarked upon by the IBU in the past year under its new leadership which resulted in several and diverse initiatives, including full refurbishment of its headquarters and the supply of new furniture and equipment. The IBU has also established a new training centre for Member States’ journalists in partnership with reputable media institutions and has provided training grants for journalists. It also has an integrated television studio established for technical production of its programmes and activities.