Jalna mechanic’s daughter cracks NEET with 633 marks

Misbah Khan is from the Jalna district, her father’s name is Anwar Khan. He earns his living at a roadside bicycle repair shop.

According to a Times of India report, she says (Due to limited income, my father could neither afford tuition fees nor buy books. Ankush sir coached me for free. My Urdu teachers from college provided me with books and guided me. Education was the only way out of poverty. So, I worked hard day and night and put all my strength into net preparation.

Misbah’s hard work paid off and she scored 633 out of 720 in the NEET exam.