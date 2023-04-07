Jamaat Islami opposes same-sex marriage, and appeals to countrymen not to push the country into Sexual Anarchy

New Delhi: Since the Supreme Court is hearing the matter, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) stated that it firmly opposed the same-sex marriage proposal. It emphasized that the marriage of a man and a woman is the definition of marriage that is correct and widely accepted. The country must be saved from descending into sexual anarchy, perversion, and deviation, it said.

In a media statement, JIH Vice-President Prof. Salim Engineer said, “the JIH is opposed to same-sex marriages. We feel that the correct and universally accepted meaning of marriage refers to the marriage between a man and a woman. Any tampering therein would go against our civilizational values as well as disturb the many personal laws of the country.” He held that the JIH was also opposed to the decriminalization of Section 377 of the IPC, which permitted gay sex among consenting adults.

Agreeing with the government’s position regarding same-sex marriages as expressed in its affidavit in the Supreme Court of India, in response to the petitions seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages, Prof. Salim has asserted that JIH firmly believes in the fundamental rights of all citizens and is a strong advocate of freedom and minority rights. However, he added, “we wish to remind fellow citizens that with freedom comes moral responsibility, and no society can accept crimes, vices, and anarchy in the name of freedom and personal liberty. We feel that allowing and promoting same-sex marriages will pose a great danger to the well-entrenched family system in society. It will violate the rights of men and women and damage the moral fiber of society.”

The JIH Vice-President urged the people, the government, and all political parties to save the country from falling into sexual anarchy, perversion, and deviation.