Jamiat (M) Demands Reopening of Shut Madrasas in Uttarakhand

Delegation Visits Affected Institutions, Assures Legal Support

The delegation met madrasa administrators and the Chairman of the Madrasa Board to understand the legal challenges faced by the institutions.

Maulana Qasmi assured full legal and constitutional support, emphasizing that religious madrasas are protected under the Indian Constitution. He cited a Supreme Court interim stay preventing the closure of madrasas and criticized the state government’s arbitrary action without prior notice.

The delegation included Maulana Mufti Zakir Hussain Qasmi, Hafiz Mahmood, and local Jamiat representatives. A detailed report is being prepared, based on which Jamiat’s President, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, will decide the next steps.