Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (M) Delegation Voices Concerns on Waqf Amendment Bill Before JPC

New Delhi: The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (M) presented its views on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) at Parliament House Annexe. The delegation, led by President Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, offered several suggestions regarding the controversial bill, which has faced widespread rejection from community organizations.

The delegation included prominent figures such as Supreme Court senior advocate Rauf Rahim, retired IRS officer Akramul Jabbar Khan, Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi (General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind), Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui (Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind), and Ovais Sultan Khan (Advisor, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind).

During discussions, the delegation presented a comprehensive set of recommendations concerning the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. They emphasized the potential impact of these changes on the management of Waqf properties and the rights of the Muslim community. Senior Advocate Rauf Rahim provided a detailed analysis of the bill.

Previously, organizations such as Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and All India Muslim Majlis-e-Mushawarat had also conveyed the community’s concerns to the JPC regarding the proposed Waqf Bill.