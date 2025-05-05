JIH Council of Representatives Passes Key Resolutions on National and Global Issues

New Delhi: In a significant session held from April 12–15 at its headquarters in the capital, the Council of Representatives of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) passed a series of critical resolutions under the leadership of its President, Syed Sadatullah Hussaini. The Council addressed pressing national and international concerns, voicing alarm over recent legislative developments, growing communal polarization, economic inequality, and global oppression particularly in Palestine.

1. Repeal of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025

The Council strongly condemned the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, calling it unconstitutional, unjust, and discriminatory. The new law, it stated, gives undue adjudicatory powers to government-appointed officials, effectively allowing the state to act as a judge in its own cases. The Council expressed fear that this could lead to the encroachment and dispossession of historic Muslim properties, especially those undocumented yet historically used. The Act was passed without consulting key stakeholders and violates Article 26 of the Constitution, which guarantees the autonomy of religious institutions. JIH applauded the MPs and civil society groups opposing the Act and urged continued public pressure until it is repealed.

2. Condemnation of Israeli Aggression in Palestine

Terming the ongoing assault on Gaza as one of the worst humanitarian crises of the century, JIH condemned Israel’s killing of over 60,000 civilians and the destruction of hospitals, schools, refugee camps, and essential infrastructure. It denounced the deliberate targeting of aid workers and journalists and accused Israel of gross violations of international law, including UN resolutions and the Geneva Conventions. JIH called for an immediate ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and recognition of Palestinian sovereignty. It urged the Indian government to uphold its traditional pro-Palestinian position, end all support to Israel, and engage diplomatically for justice. The Council also endorsed global student protests and called for economic boycotts and sanctions against Israeli entities.

3. Call for a Just Global Economic Order

Expressing concern over escalating global trade tensions particularly protectionist policies by powerful nations like the United States the Council criticized what it termed as “capitalist greed” and “toxic nationalism.” These practices, it said, are deepening inequality and disproportionately harming developing economies. JIH stressed the need for a fair and inclusive global economic framework rooted in justice and cooperation.

4. Safeguarding Constitutional and Ethical Values

The Council voiced alarm over rising communal hatred, state-backed demolitions of Muslim homes and institutions, and disruption of religious practices. It criticized selective law enforcement and attacks on mosques and madrasas, warning that such trends threaten India’s social harmony and rule of law. JIH called upon citizens, especially Muslims, to uphold their moral responsibility of promoting good and resisting injustice through peaceful and constructive means.

5. Addressing Economic Injustice

Highlighting the disparity between India’s economic growth figures and the lived reality of common people, the Council pointed to rising inequality, joblessness, and cuts in subsidies and welfare programs. It criticized the government’s corporate favoritism and rollback of minority welfare schemes. JIH advocated for a welfare-based economic model emphasizing healthcare, education, support for MSMEs and farmers, and interest-free financial systems to ensure equitable development.

6. Rejection of the Uniform Civil Code

JIH unequivocally rejected the imposition of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), calling it a direct violation of the constitutional right to religious freedom. Referring to the recently enacted UCC law in Uttarakhand and similar moves in Gujarat, the Council described such efforts as socially divisive and targeting the Muslim community under the pretext of uniformity. It demanded immediate repeal of these laws and affirmed its commitment to resisting any unilateral, non-consensual legislation that undermines India’s pluralistic.