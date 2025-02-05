JIH Proposes Budget Reforms, Promotes Communal Harmony and Highlights Concerns Over Targeted Harassment

New Delhi: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has presented detailed recommendations for the Union Budget 2025-26, addressing critical issues like unemployment, inequality, and poverty. The organization also voiced serious concerns over communal tensions and harassment of the Muslim community in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

Union Budget Suggestions for Livelihood Revival

During a press briefing on January 2, JIH President Syed Sadatullah Husaini emphasized the nation’s livelihood crisis, highlighting alarming statistics:

• Youth unemployment: 45%

• Population in poverty: 20%

• Agrarian growth: Stagnant at 2.8% (CMIE).

He urged the government to pivot from business-centric to citizen-focused policies that prioritize welfare, stimulate demand, and foster inclusive development. Key proposals include:

• Social Security: Strengthening schemes for marginalized and minority communities.

• Employment Initiatives: Restoring MGNREGA funding, introducing urban unemployment programs, and establishing Rural Employment Hubs.

• Healthcare & Education: Allocating 4% of GDP to healthcare and 6% to education under a comprehensive Mission Shiksha Bharat.

• Minority Empowerment: Reviving scholarships, establishing skill zones, and improving access to land and entrepreneurship for SC/ST communities.

• Agriculture Support: Implementing debt relief, guaranteed MSP, and expanding irrigation projects.

• Universal Basic Income: Phased rollout for vulnerable groups.

• Revenue Reforms:

o Capping GST on essentials at 5%.

o Imposing windfall and digital taxes.

o Increasing states’ share of central taxes to 50%.

o Strengthening CSR norms and introducing tax-exempt infrastructure bonds.

“These measures are vital for redistributive justice, equitable growth, and restoring public trust in governance,” said Husaini.

Year of Communal Harmony and Unity

JIH Vice President, Professor Salim Engineer, announced the designation of 2025 as the “Year of Communal Harmony, Trust, and Understanding.” He stressed the urgent need to counter rising communal rhetoric, Islamophobia, mob lynching, and religious discrimination, which threaten India’s rich legacy of unity in diversity.

JIH has initiated platforms like Dharmik Jan Morcha and Sadbhavna Manch to foster interfaith dialogue and mutual understanding. These efforts aim to bridge divisions, promote tolerance, and combat divisive narratives. Prof. Salim called upon faith and social leaders to actively participate in fostering peace and harmony.

Concerns Over Harassment in Sambhal

JIH Vice President Malik Moatasim Khan condemned the state administration’s actions in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where targeted harassment of Muslims has escalated. He highlighted recent events:

• Filing cases against dozens of Muslims, including MP Zia-Ur-Rahman Barq.

• Power cuts, fines, and FIRs used to intimidate families mourning victims of police firing during protests.

• Revival of decades-old cases from the 1978 communal riots.

“These actions exacerbate communal tensions, spreading division and fear,” Khan said. JIH called on the Uttar Pradesh government to cease discriminatory actions, uphold the rule of law, and ensure justice for affected individuals.

Conclusion

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s proposals and initiatives reflect its commitment to tackling systemic challenges while safeguarding communal harmony. The organization urges citizens, leaders, and the government to work collectively toward a just, united, and prosperous India.