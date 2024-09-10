Karnataka Urdu Academy Delegation Meets MANUU Vice-Chancellor

HYDERABAD: A delegation from the Karnataka Urdu Academy in Bangalore visited Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on August 14 and met with Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan.

Prof. Hasan highlighted the university’s 26-year commitment to the development and promotion of the Urdu language and literature, journalism, and all aspects of education. He also discussed the performance of various departments and announced the launch of the School of Law at MANUU from the current academic year.

Welcoming the delegation, Prof. Hasan praised the Karnataka Urdu Academy’s initiative to observe MANUU’s goals, objectives, performance, and management, emphasizing the potential for collaboration between the two institutions. He noted that both MANUU and the Karnataka Urdu Academy share the primary objective of promoting Urdu language, literature, and education, and can work together to achieve these goals.

Dr. Maazuddin Khan, Registrar of the Karnataka Urdu Academy, briefly outlined the Academy’s activities. Azam Shahid and Dr. Anis Siddiqui also shared their insights during the meeting.

Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Dean of the School of MCJ, delivered the welcome address, while Prof. Ehtesham Ahmed Khan detailed the agenda and purpose of the delegation’s two-day visit.

On the first day of their three-day visit, the delegation also met with Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar of MANUU.