Khalid Saifullah Rahmani elected 5th President of Muslim Personal Law Board

Indore: Noted Islamic scholar Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani has been elected as the fifth President of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) during a two-day executive meeting held at Mhow in Indore on June 3 and 4.

This election was necessitated due to the sudden death of the Board’s President Moulana S. Mohd. Rabey Hasani Nadvi.

According to the Board’s statement issued after the two-day meeting, Maulana Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi was appointed the new General Secretary of AIMPLB, replacing the Board’s previous General Secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

The newly elected President of the Board after consulting with the Working Committee has filled the vacancies of office bearers, which are as follows;

Vice President:

1. Syed Sadatullah Husaini (Ameer e Jamaat e Islami Hind)

2. Dr. Syed Shah Khusro, Gulgarba (Sajjada Nasheen, Dargah Gulbarga Shareef.

General Secretary:

1. Ml. Maulana Mohd. Fazlur Raheem Mujaddedi

Secretaries:

1. Ml. S. Bilal Abdul Hai Hasani Nadvi (Nazim Nadwatul Ulama Lucknow)

2. Ml. S. Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani (Ameer e Shariat, Bihar, Orissa, Jharkhand

3. Ml. Dr. Yaseen Ali Usmani Budaun, U.P.

The President has also appointed Dr. S. Q. R. Ilyas as the spokesperson of the Board. Jb Kamal Faruqui will assist him.

Earlier a condolence resolution on the tragic train accident in Odisha was passed, which says, “We the members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board are shocked by the tragic & horrific train accident in Balasore, Odisha which resulted in the death of 288 innocent passengers and around 1000 passengers were seriously injured. Board has extended sincere condolences to the aggrieved families and prayed for the early recovery of those injured.