Legal Experts and Scholars Warn: Waqf Act 2025 Threatens Religious and Constitutional Rights

New Delhi: A panel of eminent legal experts, Islamic scholars, and social activists gathered at the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (Mahmood faction) headquarters on April 15 to voice grave concerns over the Waqf Act 2025. Participants unanimously declared that the law poses a serious threat to the sanctity, autonomy, and legal standing of Waqf properties, urging nationwide resistance.

In his keynote address, Jamiat President Maulana Mahmood Madani traced the organization’s longstanding role in safeguarding Waqf properties, highlighting its influence on earlier legislation such as the Shariat Application Act of 1937 and the Waqf Acts of 1954 and 1995. He condemned the current government for ignoring inputs from religious bodies, asserting that the new law distorts the core objectives of Waqf and violates constitutional guarantees for minorities.

Former IRS officer and Waqf expert Syed Mahmood Akhtar likened the proposed structure to that of the Delhi Development Authority, arguing that it lacks any grounding in Islamic principles. Former Central Waqf Council member M. Iqbal A. Shaikh warned that Sections 40 and 83 would effectively strip the Waqf Boards of their authority and protections.

Advocate Pirzada Farid Ahmed Nizami, Sajjada Nashin of Dargah Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, criticized controversial clauses such as the five-year practicing Muslim condition in Section 3 and the delisting of ASI-controlled Waqf properties under Section 3D. He called these provisions anti-Islamic and exclusionary.

Other key speakers included:

• Afzal Muhammad Safavi Farooqi, who cautioned against the lack of shrine management guidelines and poor rural awareness.

• Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini of Dargah Gesu Daraz, who stressed urgent documentation of Waqf properties.

• Senior Advocate M. R. Shamshad, who described the bill as deceptive and warned that individual legal action will be essential for property-level protection.

• Advocate Mohammad Tahir Hakim from Gujarat, who flagged clauses that allow the stripping of Waqf status.

• Retired IFS officer M.J. Akbar, who criticized the bill’s trust-like model as a dismantling of the traditional Waqf framework.

The gathering was solution-focused, offering concrete action plans:

• Maulana Siddiqueullah Chowdhury proposed forming a legal aid team with public contact details.

• Mohammad Haroon suggested organizing awareness campaigns across 100 cities.

• Hafiz Nadeem Siddiqui recommended deploying youth teams for on-ground verification of Waqf records.

• Professor Nisar Ansari called for creating state-level documentation subcommittees.

• Hafiz Peer Khaliq Sabir noted the alarming drop in Waqf land in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from over 50,000 acres to just 23,000.

• Maulana Arshad Mir emphasized mass mobilization for Waqf protection.

• Educationist Saif Ali Naqvi urged leveraging YouTube and digital platforms to counter misinformation.

• Maulana Niaz Ahmed Farooqui delivered an in-depth legal analysis of the bill’s flaws.

The consultative meeting concluded with a unified call for public awareness, legal resistance, and policy-level engagement to protect the integrity of Waqf properties and uphold constitutional rights.